Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2020 Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce – upcoming events and announcements during the month of October.

On October 7th, the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon.

To attend, please follow the link via Zoom on the Chamber website. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community.

For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On Thursday, September 24th, The Chamber and Leadership Clarksville hosted Political forums to educate members and the local community on the platforms of candidates running for State Senator, Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk, and City Council Wards 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11 and 12 for the City of Clarksville positions on the ballot for November 3rd, 2020. This year’s forums will be available for viewing on CDE Lightband Channel 6 and www.clarksvillechamber.com. Reminder: Voter Registration deadline is October 5th and early voting will be October 14th-29th.

For more information contact Montgomery Veterans Plaza 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 404 http://www.mcgtn.org/election.

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we will not have a Business After Hours or any large gatherings during the month of October. We are planning for in-person meetings as well as virtual – please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.

On Thursday, September 24th the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce launched their newly designed website with a fresh modern look. The website integrates several new features including video highlights, interactive data, flipbook catalogs and quick stats. Visit www.clarksvillechamber.com for the most up-to-date information including events, news, community information, local statistics and business and community resources. The new Chamber site was funded by a grant from the Aspire Clarksville Foundation.

About the Aspire Clarksville Foundation

Aspire Clarksville is a 501(c)(3), Charitable Foundation whose mission is to continuously improve the economy and the livability (quality of life) of the community by attracting significant capital investment and expansion by businesses and corporations, thereby creating better opportunities and higher-paying jobs for our residents…which will lead to long-term prosperity for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The Aspire Clarksville Foundation serves all investors as a collaborative mechanism that pulls together the collective leadership of the private and public sectors in order to stimulate strategic economic growth.

