Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held October 1st, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The February Art Walk will be held October 1st, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to feature the art of local artist Peggy Bonnington for the month of October 2020.

Peggy Bonnington gravitates toward the unfettered creativity of unconsciously wandering lines, an intuitive stroke of color and impulsive shading. She taught special education with Fort Campbell Schools, retiring in 2008. Peggy is an active member of the DAC (Downtown Artists’ Co-op).

From the artist: “Drawing and painting has been a passion since childhood. A preference for the unique has led me in experimentation with a focus on having fun and pleasing myself in a style often described as whimsical. I like ‘playing’ with line and color as well as different textures and media. My journey as an artist has continued to unfold, with latest interests including book arts and ceramic mosaic pieces.”

Gallery Hours: 5:00pm–6:30pm

For tickets to and information about our current Planters Bank Presents…FILM SERIES, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

DBO Gallery (106 North Second Street)

DBO Gallery is proud to host an exhibit featuring the work of Olasubomi Bashorun , during the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk.

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is an artist born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma. He now lives and works in Nashville, TN. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2010 with 2 degrees in…. Well, I could continue to write my biography in the third person and provide filler information with my life accomplishments, goals, and aspirations as if these facts will allow you to know me as an artist. Or you can take a moment and view my art as I welcome you into my life and humanity. My creative inspiration comes from the world around us and the things that evoke emotions.

DBO Gallery will be featuring pieces of current times with society and life, including a few award-winning pieces from a Juried Art Show.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Howard: Surroundings

Through November 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

Texas artist J. Howard utilizes hyper-realism to present images through organic soft pastel drawings on canvas. Howard’s drawings go beyond the natural depth of field that creates a photographic quality. The exhibition features 30 works.

Richard Hogan: Moving Forward in Color

September 8th–November 1st | Harvill Gallery

Artist Richard Hogan creates his work with airbrush and spray paint and a series of acrylic glazes on natural templates such as leaves, branches, weeds and stems. The style of his work can be described as mystical and earthy—a romantic abstraction of the everyday environment around us.

Practice Makes Perfect: Twenty Years of The Cumberland Furniture Guild

Through October 23rd | Crouch Gallery

Practice Makes Perfect is a juried show that includes works by some of Tennessee’s master furniture makers. Diverse in inspiration, techniques and materials, this exhibition brings together a group of skillful artisans who capture the spirit of what handmade furniture is all about.

Displayed in Memory Lane on the Museum’s lower level, this exhibit features farm tools from days past. Come see tools from the Museum’s permanent collection that would have been used on working farms both big and small.

The Power of Women: Celebrating the Suffrage Movement

Through October 28th | Orgain and Bruner Galleries

Celebrate 100 years since the passing of the 19th Amendment through photographs & artifacts. This exhibit features the national story Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote, Tennessee Triumph maquette, cast of Ida B. Wells by Alan LeQuire. Sponsored in part by Planters Bank and The National Archives, in partnership with the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.

Darlene Shadden: The Bright Life

Through October 11th | Jostens Gallery

The Bright Life features the colorful paintings of Nashville, Tennessee artist Darlene Shadden. The artist studied with the very best, namely Bert Silverman and Hazel King, among others. Shadden works in pastels, charcoals and acrylics. She has been an instructor at Centennial Art Center in Nashville, Tennessee for 10 years.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud host local artist Jackie Lewis, during the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk.

Jackie Lewis grew up in the far western suburbs of Chicago. She spent her summers taking art classes and painting along side her paternal grandmother. After studying architecture in college and working in the industry for 10 years she has come back to her love of art.

Jackie has worked in many different mediums from glass and fabrics to oils and photography. Currently she has found a new love for pyrography (wood burning) and woodworking. “I love combining this new medium with my love of painting. I see a lot of artists doing wood burning but typically it is left bare. I love color so adding washes just makes the pieces come to life.”

Jackie has been a member of the Downtown Artists Cooperative since 2015. You can see her works there, as well as, various other locations around Clarksville and Nashville. She has won many awards in the Downtown Artists Cooperative Juried Art Show and River Fest that is held each year in Clarksville. Her current works can be viewed on her Instagram account: pyrography_artist_jackie_lewis . To contact her about commissions please email: *protected email* .

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio (94 Franklin Street)

Horsefeathers is a paint your own Pottery and Canvas Studio — Come discover the artist in you!

Horsefeathers is proud to support the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk, and will feature two artists this month.

The first featured artist is Elena Hadjiandreou:

Hi, my name is Elena. I’m from Germany and currently managing Horsefeathers Pottery and Art studio here in Clarksville.

I’ve always been a passionate about art and creating art. I grew up in Germany and received my art degree there, after college I moved to the UK and attended LeCordon Bleu and gradated with a pastry diploma. Two and a half years ago I moved to the US with my husband and found my passion for acrylic painting. I’m specialized in realistic animal and pet portraits.

Feel free to follow my art account on Instagram -> elena_hadji_arts.

The second featured artist is Caroline Johnson :

My name is Caroline Johnson.

I’m a small artist located here in the Clarksville area. I’m originally from North Carolina where i Studied aStudio Art at the Appalachian State University. I specialized in Acrylic but I’ve been dabbing more into digital art. I enjoy making bright and colorful paintings as well as custom pet portraits. I’ve been painting for about eight years now and I’m still trying to find my favorite style!

We ask all our visitors to wear face masks and we are allowing a max of 12 people into the studio at the same time.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of art work, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services which directly support the arts community.

“You Wear It Well: Costumes to Couture”

October 1st-31st, 2020

Humanities’ desire to adorn themselves has been long noted and studied.

Fashion is an art form… and so is art about fashion. Fashion crosses over every artistic disciplines! From the fabric a costume is made from, the processes of making/sewing/knitting, the fabrication jewelry, a cobbler’s building shoes.

From sketches of the initial design to the individual stitches that attach the buttons, to the final product being worn, photographed, and documented. Art and design are a part of every step.

Bring your most fashionable, most outlandish, your sentimental, your power suit, your statement pieces, your COVID-19 masks. Whether a necklaces of precious materials, or a child’s first weaving of pasta shapes, they speak to the history of adornment, the times we live in, art, culture, and the role adornment plays in our lives.

How does 2D fit in?

Imagine a photo of a child standing in her mother’s high heels with her mom’s pearls around her neck. Yes, this is about fashion. It’s about adornment and how we, as a culture teach it, live it and experience it. Paintings of women in their work clothes, drawings that highlight the drape of a bride’s veil, photos of children dressed for Halloween. Images of a soldier in uniform, a nun at prayer, a basket full of balls of yarn and the nearly finished scarf, still on the knitting needles.

For more information about the artist (bios & statements) please visit www.dcthom.com.

This Exhibition generously sponsored by: Sango Wine & Spirits, F&M Banks, Glenn Edgin – The FrameMaker, Mitchell & Sheila Ross, Bobby Roylance & Martha Elliott, David & Jo-Ann Thomack.

Please, visit our website at www.downtownartistsco-op.com for more information, respectively visitation guidelines during our limited business hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our social media accounts for visual and updates.

Wearing masks/face coverings, social distancing & hand sanitization are being observed in the DAC gallery facility during the pandemic.

Instagram – @downtown.artists.cooperative

Facebook – Downtown Artists Cooperative

Twitter – @Clarksville_DAC

October DAC business hours:

Friday: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Saturdays: 11:00am–4:00pm & by Appointment

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Noel Rennerfeldt during the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk.

Noel Rennerfeldt is the Associate Professor of Scene Design at Austin Peay State University. Noel will be signing prints of his Clarksville Collection of paintings during the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk, which will be on display and for sale!

Snacks and libations will be provided!

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

The Framemaker is proud to support the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk, but will NOT feature any artists or exhibits through the end of the calendar year.

Art Link Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Art Link will be open during the October 2020 First Thursday Art Walk if patrons and visitor want to come and create! There will be a variety of fall projects and new off the wall projects to make and take!

