Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Washington, D.C. – Vice President Mike Pence accompanied Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee for the Supreme Court, to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill yesterday.



“We believe the Senate has an opportunity, Leader, for a fair and respectful consideration hearing,” the Vice President said. “We urge our Democrat colleagues in the Senate to take the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett and, as the hearing goes forward, to provide the kind of respectful hearing that the American people expect.”

Judge Barrett will serve the American people with honor and distinction on the Supreme Court. Her extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outstanding judicial resume make her an excellent choice.



After President Trump nominated Barrett for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, every full-time member of the Notre Dame Law School faculty signed a letter of support for her confirmation. Every law clerk who served a Supreme Court justice during the term that Barrett clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia also endorsed her nomination.



“I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett earlier today,” Leader McConnell said. “President Trump has nominated exactly the kind of outstanding person whom the American people deserve to have on their highest Court.”



Vice President Pence said he looks forward to working with Senate Republicans—as well as Democrats if they are willing—to discharge their duties to advise the President and consent in the confirmation of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court.



Vice President Pence: Judge Barrett represents the best of America

