Miss Austin Peay 2021 Noelle Thompson receives Congressional Award Gold Medal

Clarksville, TN – Noelle Thompson, Miss Austin Peay 2021, received a Congressional Award Gold Medal on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan Student University Center Ballroom for spending more than 1,800 hours serving the community through the Break Through 4 a Buddy program.

Thompson worked through several levels of goals in four program areas – voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration – to earn the award, the highest award the U.S. Congress gives to young Americans.

“I was elated, honored and relieved,” Thompson said. “This award marked the end of 4 years of work.”

Thompson, an APSU senior studying Health and Human Performance with a concentration in healthcare management, achieved these goals by spending more than 1,800 hours serving the nonprofit Break Through 4 a Buddy, setting and working toward fitness goals, becoming pharmacy technician certified, learning to yodel, and exploring England, Wales and Scotland.

Break Through 4 a Buddy provides opportunities for one-to-one friendships and integrated social events for students and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The Congressional Award is earned through a lot of hard but enjoyable work,” Thompson said. “It’s a real satisfying sense of accomplishment to finally get to award day. The cherry on top was earning the Congressional STEM Stars award along with the medal.”

Congressional Award program participants can earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.

The private reception at Austin Peay State University celebrated Thompson’s accomplishment and included U.S. Representative Mark Green, Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers and County Commissioner Jason D. Knight.

For more information about the Congressional Award Gold Medal, click here . For more information about Break Through 4 a Buddy, click here.

