Downtown @ Sundown Concert Street Closures for October 2nd
Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, October 2nd, 2020 several streets will be closed off around the Downtown Commons for the free Jerrod Niemann concert, with opener Tyler Booth.
Country musician Tyler Booth, will be kicking off the evening as he opens for platinum-certified hitmaker country musician Jerrod Niemann. They are sure to bring first-class entertainment with a great combination of songs.
The following streets will be closed during these designated time frames:
Legion Street and Second Street, around the Downtown Commons, will provide additional seating close to the park and allow for social distancing as people take in the music. The concert is the first of two that will be taking place at the Downtown Commons from 7:00pm-10:00pm during the month of October.
The concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come and bring family, friends, a mask, and their own chairs and blankets. Families and friends are asked to stay with the group they entered the park with to allow for social distancing. Coolers and pets are prohibited at the concert. There will be a central entrance at the corner of 2nd and Legion Streets where temperatures will be checked before entering the park. Guests will also be asked to wear masks when entering.
This year’s Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are presented by title sponsors TriStar Beverage of Clarksville (Bud Light and Essentia,) and F&M Bank. Airborne Disposal is an additional sponsor for the concerts.
Beverages will be sold on-site by our local Bikers Who Care. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and as always there are a variety of food venues to choose from in the downtown area before and during the concert. Downtown Commons t-shirts will also be given away throughout the evening.
“We appreciate the sponsors and are really looking forward to hosting this concert for the community. We have a plan in place to help people social distance while they have a good time and enjoy the music,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
The next concert is scheduled to take place on October 16th.
