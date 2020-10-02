President Donald Trump takes action to protect American Mining from China

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday to reduce American dependence on China for critical minerals. The order also expands the domestic mining industry, supports American mining jobs, and reduces unnecessary permit delays.



These minerals—which include aluminum, lithium, titanium, and many others—are essential inputs for airplanes, computers, cell phones, electricity systems, and advanced electronic products. They are crucial both for our economy and our national security.

