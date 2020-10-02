American Red Cross blood donors have new opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19

Nashville, TN – Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 Coronavirus convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country.

Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in this effort.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services.

“With approximately 2% of the United States population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them,” Goodhue stated.

The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks, the Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners who come to give in October. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/unite.

About antibody testing

Antibody testing may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual experienced COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. Donations are tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.

COVID-19 Coronavirus antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, Oct.1-15:

Elkton Baptist Church

301 East Main Street

Elkton, KY 42220

10/2/2020: 12:00pm-6:00pm.

St Stephen Catholic Church

1698 Canton Road

Cadiz, KY 42211

10/6/2020: 11:00am-5:00pm.

Burns Church of Christ

2718 Church Street

Burns, TN 37029

10/7/2020: 3:00pm-7:00pm.

YMCA Dickson

225 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

10/15/2020: 12:00pm-6:00pm.

American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10/5/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

10/7/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

10/12/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

10/14/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

APSU Morgan University Center

601 College Street

Clarksville, TN 37044

10/6/2020: 8:00am-1:00pm.

Governor’s Square Mall

2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN 37040

10/14/2020: 12:00pm-6:00pm.

About Blood Donation

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics