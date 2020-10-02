APSU’s Southeastern Grasslands Initiative spotlighted in international news story

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Southeastern Grasslands Initiative – which has its headquarters at Austin Peay State University (APSU) – recently captured worldwide attention for its efforts.

APSU Associate Professor of Biology, Dr. Dwayne Estes, leads a tour through Baker Prairie Natural Area.

Associated Press reporter Travis Loller last week wrote a story titled “Efforts Afoot to Save South’s Disappearing Grasslands” that celebrated the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative’s work to restore thousands of acres of grasslands across the South.

Media outlets across the world – including NBC News and The Washington Post – ran the story. NBC News also shared the news on several of its social media platforms, such as this Facebook post.

APSU botany and ecology Professor Dr. Dwayne Estes is quoted in the story.

To learn more about the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, visit www.segrasslands.org.


