Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Columbus Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Columbus Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday Monday, October 12th, 2020.

Therefore, all primary and specialty care services and pharmacies will be closed. The Emergency Center, inpatient services, COVID triage line and COVID clinic as well as supportive supplementary services will remain open to provide inpatient, acute and emergency medical care.

BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH’s primary care services, as well as Women’s Health and Child and Family Behavioral Health services will remain open Friday, October 9th on the training holiday with reduced staffing.

The Women’s Health Clinic will be open from 7:45am to 4:00pm October 9th.

BACH specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, October 9th and will be closed.

COVID-19 Services

As always beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, weekdays to from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday – Friday and 7:00am to 3:30pm, Saturday and Sunday.

After hours, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support these phone lines can assist beneficiaries with their non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

BACH Pharmacy Services

BACH Pharmacies will also operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. Byrd and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacies will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm and LaPointe pharmacy will open from 8:15am to 4:15pm, Friday, October 9th. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Friday, October 9th and open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm October 10th.

BACH Service Friday, Oct. 9 Saturday, Oct. 10 Sunday, Oct. 11 Monday, Oct. 12 (Columbus Day) Emergency, Inpatient and supportive supplementary services Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Open 24/7 Open 24/7 COVID Triage Line 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. BACH Soldier and Patient- Centered Medical Homes Open Normal Hours Closed Closed Closed Byrd Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed LaPointe Pharmacy 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Main Hospital Pharmacy Closed to Outpatient services during COVID Closed to Outpatient services during COVID Closed Closed to Outpatient services during COVID Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed Specialty and Surgical Services Closed Closed Closed Closed Women’s Health Clinic 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Closed Closed

Although BACH’s Appointment Line personnel will not be available to schedule appointments Columbus Day, patients may continue to schedule or cancel appointments 24/7 at www.TRICAREonline.com. Patients may book or cancel appointments and securely access their health record information through www.tricareonline.com 24/7.

With TRICARE® Online Patient Portal patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email your care team through secure messaging, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator. You may also cancel an appointment after hours by calling 270.798.VOID (8643).

All BACH services will resume normal hours Tuesday, October 13th.

