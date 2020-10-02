|
President Donald Trump announces he and Melania Trump have COVID-19
Washington, D.C. – On Thursday night, October 1st, 2020, at almost midnight, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” tweeted President Donald Trump.
