|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Fire Rescue reminds residents that “Fire Prevention Week” begins October 4th
“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that “Fire Prevention Week” is Sunday October 4th through Saturday, October 10th, 2020.
Clarksville Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
Clarksville Fire Rescue encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” said Captain Michael Rios. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
Clarksville Fire Rescue wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.
If you are in need of smoke alarms or if you have any questions, please contact Clarksville Fire Prevention at 931.645.7462.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville TN, Fire Prevention Week, House fire, Michael Rios, Safety Tips, Smoke Alarms
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed