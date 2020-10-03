|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,034 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, October 3rd, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 191,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,034 cases from Friday’s 190,388 There have been 2,453 (+43) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 3,212. There has been forty six deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,279. There have been forty one (+2) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 836. There has been nine deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,321. There has been seventeen deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 285. There has been six (+2) deaths in Houston County due to the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 343. There has been eight deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
Two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 290. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been T W E N T Y O N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 962. There have been twenty deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
Five new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 650. There has been ten deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 228. There has been three deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
There have been TWENTY FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 1,374. There have been nineteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 27,029 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 70 cases from Friday’s 26,959. There have been 313 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 7,358,559 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 54,645 cases in 24 hours from Friday’s 7,303,914. There have now been 209,042 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 738 deaths from Friday’s 208,304.
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
