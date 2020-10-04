Is it a Cold, Flu, Allergies or COVID-19? Know the Symptoms

Nashville, TN – Many ailments such as a cold, allergies, flu and COVID-19 Coronavirus share similar symptoms. Under ordinary circumstances, people struggle to decide if they should call a health provider when they or other family members feel sick. But COVID-19 Coronavirus has complicated the situation this year.

Some common signs a person has become ill include sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, runny nose, aches and pains, and an upset stomach—in a variety of combinations. Causes include environmental irritants such as allergens or infections, often from bacteria or viruses.

“Viruses are extremely tiny infectious agents and they multiply in the living cells of a host organism like an animal or a human being, and spread from host to host, said Urgent Team Chief Medical Officer Matthew Browning, M.D. “The subgroup called coronaviruses includes many varieties, some highly infectious and dangerous.”

COVID-19 Coronavirus, shares some initial similar symptoms with other common respiratory infections. Although our understanding of COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to expand, the following chart shows the breakdown of typical symptoms by type of ailment.

Symptoms Chart

Symptoms COVID-19 FLU COLD ALLERGIES Symptoms begin within 14 days of exposure. Length of symptoms varies, but often 10 days or more. Symptoms begin abruptly. Symptoms last 5-7 days. Symptoms begin gradually. Symptoms last 3-10 days. Symptoms begin gradually. Symptoms are seasonal. Body aches Sometimes Yes Yes No Chills Sometimes Yes Less Common No Dry Cough Yes Yes Sometimes Yes Exposure to germs Yes Yes Yes No Fatigue/ Weakness Yes Yes Sometimes Sometimes Fever Yes Yes Less Common No Headaches Sometimes Yes Yes Yes Itchy eyes No No No Yes Nasal Congestion/ Runny Nose Less Common Yes Yes Yes Nausea/Vomiting/ Diarrhea Sometimes Less Common Less Common Less Common Sneezing Sometimes Sometimes Yes Yes Sore throat Sometimes Sometimes Yes Sometimes Shortness of breath Yes Yes Less Common Sometimes Loss of taste or smell Yes Sometimes Sometimes Less Common

Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care centers in middle Tennessee (East Nashville, Madison, Franklin, Hermitage, four locations in Clarksville, Springfield, two locations in Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Cookeville) provide testing for both flu and COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Flu shots are also available. Walk-ins are welcome or for added convenience, schedule a same or next day visit online with Hold My Spot®. Most insurance plans, TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards, are accepted. For more information about flu, testing or to find a center near you, visit UrgentTeam.net.

About Urgent Team

Urgent Team is part of the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers, one of the largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast. The Urgent Team Family of Centers provides quality and affordable family healthcare at 62 locations under six brands: Urgent Team (throughout Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee); Physicians Care (throughout Tennessee and Georgia); Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (throughout North Alabama); and Baptist Health Urgent Care, Sherwood Urgent Care and Washington Regional (throughout Arkansas).

Urgent Team’s convenient, walk-in centers provide a range of healthcare services including treatments for injuries and illnesses, occupational health and wellness care. Urgent Team offers three ways to visit: walk-in, 24/7 online scheduling with Hold My Spot® and most centers offer Telemedicine visits. Urgent Team’s company headquarters are located in Nashville, Tenn.

For more information, visit UrgentTeam.net.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics