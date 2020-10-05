APSU to hold Free virtual Conference on “Disinformation, Misinformation and Democracy”

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Honors Program will hold a timely virtual panel discussion this week that examines how people can think more critically and carefully to be informed voters in the current political climate.

“Disinformation, Misinformation and Democracy” – 5:30pm-7:00pm Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 – will include three APSU experts and a student panelist who will “who will help us come to an understanding of how we can recognize disinformation and what we can do to mitigate the effects of this insidious trend in contemporary life.”

The conference will be free and available on Zoom at this link.

The panelists are Dr. Christina Hicks-Goldston, Dr. Tracy Nichols and Amy Ritchart, all faculty members in the APSU Department of Communication, and Kamea Ferguson, a graduate communication student.

“The current political climate worldwide, and the U.S. election in particular, has generated a remarkable number of claims and counter-claims about a wide variety of issues,” Honors Program Director Dr. Tim Winters said in an announcement about the event. “With all sides claiming to have the truth, how is anyone to investigate such claims in a way that allows one to arrive at a sensible conclusion concerning the reality of the various claims?

“As good citizens, we must make an effort to be informed voters,” Winters continued. “My hope is that this panel will help us all to think a bit more critically and carefully about what we read.”

