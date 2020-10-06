Clarksville Gas and Water Department to observe Public Natural Gas Week

Citizens invited to drive-through event, Free Giveaways and Food

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will observe the national Public Natural Gas Week from October 4th-10th, 2020.

This annual nationwide event is intended to build public awareness about the value of having a community-owned natural gas utility.

On October 9th, a social-distanced event at the customer service center drive-through at 2215 Madison Street will be open to the public.

Free natural gas awareness literature, giveaway bags with a full color 2021 calendar and a packaged lunch will be available for citizens to pick up beginning at 11:00am while supplies last.

Clarksville Gas serves more than 29,000 customers and is among approximately 1,000 public natural gas systems serving more than 6 million customers in the nation. These public natural gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities that are owned by and accountable to the citizens they serve.

Your public natural gas utility is good for the community for many reasons including:

Local Control — Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses.

— Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Competitive Costs — Public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity, ensuring fair and competitive rates.

— Public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity, ensuring fair and competitive rates. Economic Benefits — Public natural gas systems play a valuable role in helping communities broaden the tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.

— Public natural gas systems play a valuable role in helping communities broaden the tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home. Customer Service — As a not-for-profit entity, Clarksville Gas is focused on service rather than profits.

“Our team strives daily to provide Clarksville and the five surrounding counties in our service area with the safest, most reliable and economical natural gas service possible,” said Mark Riggins, General Manager. “We genuinely appreciate the opportunity to serve our citizens.”

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department appreciates the support of the community and continues to look forward to bringing safe, reliable natural gas into homes and businesses. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help America achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

For more information about the benefits of natural gas may be viewed on the Clarksville Gas and Water website at www.clarksvillegw.com, or contact Clarksville Gas at 931.645.7422.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

