Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Six Officers

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 5th 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) held a ceremony for family and friends to celebrate six promotions.

Captain Jesse Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant Chief Deputy of Enforcement Operations. ACD Reynolds began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a Patrol Deputy.

In 2002 he was promoted to Investigator; in 2007 to Sergeant/Director of the Drug Task Force; in 2010 to Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations; in 2012 to Enforcement Bureau Captain. ACD Reynolds brings 22 years of experience into his new position.

Captain Marty Pierce

Captain Marty Pierce has been promoted to Assistant Chief Deputy/Jail Administrator of Detention Services Bureau. ACD Pierce began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a Jail Deputy. In 2001 he was promoted to Corporal; in 2004 to Sergeant; in 2013 to Lieutenant; and in 2017 to Captain/Assistant Jail Administrator.

Prior to working with our agency, Pierce served two and a half years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He also served our country for four years in the U.S. Army. ACD Pierce brings 31 years of experience into his new position.

Lieutenant William Wall

Lieutenant William (Billy) Wall has been promoted to Captain of the Uniform Patrols Bureau. Captain Wall began his career the Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a Jail Deputy. He transferred to the Patrol Division in 2001; promoted to Investigator in 2013; in 2017 to Sergeant in Criminal Investigations; in 2018 to Lieutenant; in 2019 assigned to command the Patrol Division.

Captain Wall brings more than 21 years of experience to his new position.

Investigator Joe Thomas

Investigator Joe Thomas has been promoted to Captain/Assistant Jail Administrator of Detention Services Bureau. Captain Thomas started his law enforcement career in 2008. He previously served as Jail Administrator and Chief Deputy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. He worked for the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) as a Jail Inspector and worked for the Erin and New Johnsonville Police Departments.

During his tenure as Jail Administrator, Thomas earned the TCI Jail Administrator of the Year Award in 2014. He also served our country in the U.S. Air Force where he retired after 21 years of service. Captain Thomas bring over 12 years of experience to his new position.

Sergeant Joseph May

Sergeant Joseph (Joe) May has been promoted to Lieutenant of the Patrol Division. Lt. May began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 as a Jail Deputy. In 2008 he became School Resource Officer and later that year a Patrol Deputy; in 2014 he was promoted to Corporal; in 2016 to Sergeant; in 2018 he transferred back to the SRO program.

Lt. May brings 16 years of experience to his new position.

Sergeant Sheila Ratliff

Sergeant Sheila Ratliff has been promoted to Lieutenant of the Courts & Process Division. Lt. Ratliff began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a Court Deputy. She transferred to Civil Process in 2011 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2013.

Lt. Ratliff brings more than 22 years of experience to her new position.

