This Week at APSU: Virtual “Remembering Homecoming” celebration this week 

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Honors Program will host a timely virtual panel discussion this week that examines how people can think more critically and carefully to be informed voters in the current political climate.

“Disinformation, Misinformation and Democracy” – 5:30pm-7:00pm Tuesday, October 6th – will include three APSU experts and a student panelist who will “who will help us come to an understanding of how we can recognize disinformation and what we can do to mitigate the effects of this insidious trend in contemporary life.”

The conference will be free and available on Zoom at this link.

The panelists are Dr. Christina Hicks-Goldston, Dr. Tracy Nichols and Amy Ritchart, all faculty members in the APSU Department of Communication, and Kamea Ferguson, a graduate communication student.

APSU to host virtual “Remembering Homecoming” celebration

To celebrate the week leading up to what would have been Austin Peay State University’s Fall Homecoming 2020, the APSU Office of Alumni Relations has planned several virtual activities for alumni and friends to enjoy remotely.

The celebration, known as “Remembering Homecoming,” will run all week. The full schedule of events is listed below.

The celebration also coincides with the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K, which is open to alumni and friends now through October 10th. Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU National Alumni Association alumni group designated scholarships and funds. Runners can register for the 5K until October 10th. To register, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k20.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, October 5th – Spirit Day in honor of the Governor’s Own Marching Band, Governettes, Twirlers, Cheer and Dance Team alumni.

Spirit Day in honor of the Governor’s Own Marching Band, Governettes, Twirlers, Cheer and Dance Team alumni. Tuesday, October 6th – Ann R. Ross Bookstore Virtual Grand Reopening, Greek Day in honor of National Panhellenic Council (NPC), Interfraternity Council (IFC) and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) alumni.

Ann R. Ross Bookstore Virtual Grand Reopening, Greek Day in honor of National Panhellenic Council (NPC), Interfraternity Council (IFC) and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) alumni. Wednesday, October 7th – Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Virtual Celebration,past Outstanding Alumni Award recipients and the 50 Year Reunion Govs Guild honored.

Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Virtual Celebration,past Outstanding Alumni Award recipients and the 50 Year Reunion Govs Guild honored. Thursday, October 8th – Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship Virtual Ceremony,military alumni honored.

Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship Virtual Ceremony,military alumni honored. Friday, October 9th – Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse Virtual Ribbon Cutting, football alumni honored.

Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse Virtual Ribbon Cutting, football alumni honored. Saturday, October 10th– Run for the Govs Virtual 5K ends.

All virtual activities will be available on the Austin Peay State University alumni social media accounts, including Facebook (facebook.com/APSUAlumni), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni) and Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni).

Alumni and friends are encouraged to participate by sending their Austin Peay State University stories, memories and pictures to *protected email* .

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

APSU blood drive: Donate and receive free COVID-19 antibody test

Austin Peay State University will host a free Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 6th, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on campus.

The Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies during the 8:00am-1:00pm blood drive. Trained Red Cross staff will provide equipment and supplies, including snacks and drinks at the end of the donation process.

To streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment.

All donors will be entered in a drawing for a $25.00 Visa gift card and can see their results online or on the Red Cross app within 1-2 weeks of the donation.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “APSU.”

Art + Design to welcome Chloë Bass to kick off CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series

The APSU Department of Art + Design with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts is pleased to host multiform conceptual artist Chloë Bass to kick off the 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“We are so excited to host artist Chloë Bass as our first visiting speaker of the season,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “Her ‘Wayfinding’ project, presented by The Studio Museum in Harlem, gained national attention as a yearlong public art project in St. Nicholas Park and took on new life in NYC when the city was shut down due to COVID-19.

Bass’s lecture will be at 6:00pm Tuesday, October 6th, via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2Sd2Rr3

You can read more here.

APSU art faculty to present works during ‘Art + Design Faculty Triennial’

The APSU Art + Design Faculty Triennial runs through October 23rd. The triennial showcases the artwork of our dedicated and talented Art + Design faculty.

The triennial gives students a chance to engage in their professor’s work and a chance for the community to see the work of the professional artists that teach at Austin Peay State University.

Daily social media posts featuring an exhibiting artist per day will also accompany the exhibition.

The triennial will be at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the Austin Peay State University campus.

Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm Monday-Thursday. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

Download the PeayMobile app for self-screening, QR code check-ins

Austin Peay State University’s app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.

PeayMobile Self-Screening: The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day. The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms. After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app.

The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day. The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms. After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app. Scanning QR Codes: To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the University wants all students, faculty and staff to “check in” when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces. To check in, scan the QR code at these spaces using the PeayMobile app.

Visit www.apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

Don’t miss APSU President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday

Austin Peay Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.

Whiteside’s latest livestream happened on September 30th, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.

You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:

To see the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.

Other APSU happenings this week:

VetSuccess Virtual Presentation, 11:00am Tuesday, October 6th. More info here.

11:00am Tuesday, October 6th. More info here. For information about other happenings at APSU, click here.

