Altra Federal Credit Union donates $100,000 to help Community Members in need during Altra Gives Back Day

Altra Employees given the day for Wellness

Clarksville, TN – For the past two years on the second Tuesday in October, Altra Federal Credit Union employees have spent their day volunteering at organizations in the communities they serve. Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, Altra Gives Back Day 2020 will take a different form.

In advance of the previously scheduled event on October 12th, 2020 Altra is distributing $100,000 to various organizations in the core markets they serve to provide direct aid to those in need.

“It’s about living the credit union mission of people helping people”, said Steve Koenen, Altra’s President/CEO. “We want to provide immediate assistance to those who are experiencing financial hardship.”

Altra provided a check for $25,000 to United Way of Greater Clarksville Region to help those directly impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus. Three organizations will benefit from the donation including Crisis 211, Urban Ministries and Community Action Agency.

“In the last 7 months, we have felt the impact of COVID 19 and how it has increased the need in our community,” said Valerie Guzman, United Way of Greater Clarksville Region Chief Executive Officer. “There is a greater demand put on our agencies to provide help with rental and electricity assistance. Altra’s generous donation will allow us to help more people in our community.”

Altra further donated $25,000 to organizations in each of their other three core communities of La Crosse, WI, Tyler, TX and Rochester, MN.

Altra is also giving back to their employees, who will be given this day off as a wellness day.

“We are extremely proud of our employees and their accomplishments this year. Many have been challenged to assist members on the front lines at each of our branches. Others worked from home to assist our members while also juggling home school and day care”, stated Kevin Strangman, Executive VP, Administration at Altra. “We wanted to recognize their resilience by giving them the day to rejuvenate and take care of themselves.”

All Altra offices and the Member Contact Center will be closed on Monday, October 12th. Altra’s 24/7 SAM-e ATMs and Night Deposits will be available for member use at our office locations.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $1.8 billion in assets and more than 113,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org

