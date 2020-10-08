Nancy Pelosi’s “Covid-Relief” Bill is mainly just a Left-Wing Wish List

Washington, D.C. – “The House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been badgering the GOP to pass her $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill to ‘crush the virus, so that we can reopen the economy and our schools safely.’ Yet her bill would do almost nothing to achieve those goals,” Betsy McCaughey writes in the New York Post.

“Her bill would rewrite election law for 2020, barring voter-ID requirements” and making other changes that have nothing to do with relief for workers.”

“Pelosi’s version would fritter away hundreds of billions of dollars closing state and city budget gaps, with nothing long term to show for it. We won’t be any more prepared for the next pandemic.”

“Support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett spiked over the last two weeks . . . The number of voters who say the Senate should reject Barrett’s nomination dropped three points to 31 percent,” Mairead McArdle reports. “Some Democrats [in Congress] have suggested or said directly that they are open to adding justices to the Court should Barrett be confirmed.” Read more in the National Review.

“Eli Lilly & Co. said it has requested U.S. authorization of the emergency use of an experimental antibody-based treatment for people with recently diagnosed, mild-to-moderate COVID-19 Coronavirus, following positive results from clinical testing.” This antibody drug “could not only provide treatment but also potentially give temporary protection against the virus to people at risk of infection,” Peter Loftus reports in The Wall Street Journal.

When it comes to clean air, clean water, and conservation, “for far too long, the Left has pursued ineffective and unworkable policies that unnecessarily put jobs and economic growth at risk, rather than achieving practical results. This all changed with the Donald Trump Administration, where actions speak louder than words,” writes Mary Neumayr, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, for RealClearEnergy.

