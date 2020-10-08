2020 Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade set for November 7th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 7th, with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9:00am in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on Third Street in Downtown Clarksville.

The keynote speaker is US Army retired Major General Walt Lord, who now serves as Vice President, Government Division, at FileBank Inc.

This year’s Veterans Day parade theme is “Salute to Veterans in Healthcare.”

For those participants and spectators who are unable to social distance, we encourage the wearing of face masks. For those unable to attend in person, the parade will be broadcast live on the Montgomery County Facebook page, as well as via the CDE Lightband cable network.

The Parade will begin at 10:00am at the corner of North Eighth Street and College Street, next to the Sundquist Science Building at Austin Peay State University, with the reviewing stand at the Third Street side of the courthouse. The parade will proceed from College left onto University Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Third Street, left onto Commerce Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Franklin Street, left onto Eightth Street and back to the APSU parking area.

“The Veterans Day Parade has been a major event for our community for decades. We hope that this annual celebration of our military veterans can bring some much needed normalcy to our community in these uncertain times,” said VSO Director Andrew Kester.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173. Parade entry forms for veterans groups and other local organizations, as well as route maps, can be picked up at the office between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday – Friday, or by e-mail request to *protected email*

Parade entries will be accepted through Friday, October 23rd.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics