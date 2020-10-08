Austin Peay State University’s Sigma Chi chapter wins National Award

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eta Xi chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity was recently recognized as one of the top chapters in the United States and Canada.

The Peterson Significant Chapter Award is given to chapters that excel in overall operations, including member education, scholastics, finances, philanthropy & community service, risk management, alumni relations, recruitment and campus relations.

Jonathan Glasgow, chapter president, attributes the chapter’s success to increased community service, improved scholastic performance and becoming more involved on campus.

Earlier this year, the fraternity won awards from Austin Peay State University, including the Governors Pride Leadership Award, the Governors Service Award, Outstanding Community Service Program and the Innovative Programming Award. Individual members also won Greek Man of the Year, the Rising Freshman award, Outstanding Chapter Advisor and the Senior Dedication Award.

To welcome students to campus each year, the fraternity gives away free pizza on the first day of class. The event is known as Sigma Chi Pizza Pie.

