Fastest Recovery in History

Washington, D.C. – 11.4 million. That’s how many new jobs the U.S. economy has added since May—when experts were still predicting that the unemployment rate would hit 20 percent and that American job losses would continue to mount for months to come.



Instead, President Donald Trump has led what is on track to be the fastest economic recovery in U.S. history, the Council of Economic Advisers says. During the last five months, more than half of all job losses from the pandemic have already been recovered.

Democrats in Congress, unfortunately, aren’t interested in more bipartisan, targeted relief. Instead, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stuffed her bill with a far-left activist wish list, including ending voter ID requirements and bailing out profligate state governments.



Watch: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not negotiating in good faith



“Speaker Pelosi continues to throw out all kinds of reasons for the failure on the negotiations, other than looking in the mirror,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News this morning.



Even without Democrats’ help, President Donald Trump is keeping his promise to put American workers and families first. In addition to the fastest economic recovery in history, America leads the world in Coronavirus testing and is on track to deliver a vaccine by the end of this year, thanks to the record-setting Operation Warp Speed.



This historic result—and the important actions that led to it—don’t often make the headlines. The corporate news media has different priorities than most Americans do. But the real-world impact felt in living rooms across our country matters far more than the partisan gossip coming out of newsrooms in Washington, D.C., or New York.



“The last time the unemployment rate fell this much following its peak occurred between 1982 and 1999 following the global oil crisis, requiring almost 18 years, five presidential terms, and three administrations,” the Council of Economic Advisers writes.

“The recovery the United States is witnessing now is almost 41 times faster than that.”



More: September Jobs Report Shows American Grit!



Full Report: The ‘Buy American, Hire American’ President

