Series History between Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills contest brings together two of the original teams of the American Football League, founded by two of the visionaries who helped set in motion one of the most significant eras in football history.
It was in 1960 that K.S. “Bud” Adams, Jr.’s then-Houston Oilers and Ralph Wilson, Jr.’s Bills became two of the eight teams that began play in the newly-formed league. Adams, Wilson and the other original AFL owners were dubbed the “Foolish Club” for their choice to accept the seemingly impossible task of competing with the National Football League.
Ten seasons later, the burgeoning league’s success was more than apparent, as the AFL and NFL completed a historic merger.
In the regular season and postseason, the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills have met a total of 47 times. The Titans hold a 28-19 advantage in the series, dating back to the inaugural AFL season.
The momentum in the series has swung back and forth. From 1967 until 1978, the Oilers had a 10-game winning streak over the Bills, the longest streak in the series. From 1983–94, Buffalo controlled the series, going 8-3. Tennessee then won eight out of nine, including five consecutive matchups from 2003-12, before the Bills won the three most recent games.
The Bills took the most recent meeting at Nissan Stadium 14-7 on October 6th, 2019 and the last clash at New Era Field 13-12 on October 7th, 2018. The
The Titans last beat the Bills 35-34 in Buffalo on October 21st, 2012.
The franchises have met three times in the playoffs, with Buffalo holding a 2-1 advantage in those meetings. The last playoff matchup between the two teams was in 1999, when the Titans defeated the Bills 22-16 in an AFC Wild Card game.
In a play known as the “Music City Miracle,” Kevin Dyson returned a Frank Wycheck lateral on a kickoff return 75 yards for a touchdown with only 16 seconds left in the game, giving Tennessee the win. The Titans went on to beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars before falling to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.
In a 1992 Wild Card game, the Bills achieved a similarly miraculous win. Trailing 35-3 in the third quarter, the Bills rallied to score 35 consecutive points and eventually won 41-38 in overtime.
Most Recent Matchups
2012 Week 7 • Oct. 21st, 2012 • TITANS 35 at Bills 34
2015 Week 5 • Oct. 11th, 2015 • BILLS 14 at Titans 13
2018 Week 5 • Oct. 7th, 2018 • Titans 12 at BILLS 13
2019 Week 5 • Oct. 6th, 2019 • BILLS 14 at Titans 7
