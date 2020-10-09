|
Healthcare Plan for All Americans
Washington, D.C. – “If there’s one thing Americans need to know about the healthcare plan President Donald Trump unveiled last week, it’s this: The president is delivering more choice, lower costs, and better care for every American, whatever their healthcare needs or however their healthcare is paid for,” Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar writes in Townhall.
Click here to read more.
“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that President Trump’s critics were ‘dead wrong’ in predicting that the Trump administration’s attempts to bring peace to the Middle East would fail—after a series of landmark U.S.-brokered deals were signed earlier this month,” Ben Evansky and Adam Shaw report for Fox News.
“A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold,” Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, said on Saturday. “I would assume this role to serve you,” she told the American people. Read more from the White House.
“President Donald Trump is bringing some attention to the connections between this summer’s riots, the 63 percent of young Americans who believe America is racist, and the disaster that is civics and history instruction in U.S. public schools. He recently announced a federal commission to counter the saturation of anti-American ideology in American education institutions,” Joy Pullman writes in The Federalist.
