Tennessee Titans last game against Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – In Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium and lost by a score of 14-7.
Buffalo got on the board first in the second quarter by way of a six-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Bills QB Josh Allen connected with Bills WR John Brown for 14-yard and 21-yard passes, as well as with Bills WR Duke Williams for 11 yards to help move the chains.
Ultimately, Allen hit Bills TE Lee Smith for an eight-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Buffalo lead. Tennessee missed two scoring opportunities in the second quarter, as K Cairo Santos failed to convert 50 and 36-yard attempts.
In the third quarter, S Kevin Byard picked off Allen and returned the ball five yards to give the Tennessee offense possession at the Buffalo 38-yard line.
The Titans were able to capitalize on the turnover, as QB Marcus Mariota led the team on a seven-play, 38-yard drive. With help of a nine-yard first down reception by WR Adam Humphries, and a 17-yard rush by RB Derrick Henry, Henry was able to scoot into the end zone for a one-yard score and a tie game, 7-7.
Later in the third quarter, TE Jonnu Smith took a screen pass 57 yards to earn a first down at the Buffalo 21-yard line. With two touchdown plays called back due to penalties, the Titans were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal attempt, which went unsuccessful after being tipped by Bills DE Darryl Johnson.
Buffalo tacked on their second score in the fourth quarter as Allen flipped a 46-yard pass to Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie to get the team into the red zone. Allen connected with Williams for a seven-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
After regaining possession of the ball, the Titans failed at converting a fourth field goal attempt and were unable to construct a comeback. Tennessee fell to Buffalo at home, 14-7.
Box Score
Week 5: Titans 7, Bills 14
