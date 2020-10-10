FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: October 10th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA has updated the dashboard on the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) webpage.

As of September 30th, 2020, 550+ drug development programs were in planning stages, 350+ trials were reviewed by FDA and 5 COVID-19 Coronavirus treatments were currently authorized for emergency use.

Testing updates:

274 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 216 molecular tests, 53 antibody tests, and 5 antigen tests.

