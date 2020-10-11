First Lady Melania Trump on Substance Abuse Prevention

Washington, D.C. – October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump Administration are committed to a nationwide effort to break the hold of addiction.



“This month, we pause to remember the lives lost to addiction, and recommit to protecting all Americans—particularly our nation’s young people—from the devastating effects drugs can have on them and their loved ones,” the President wrote in his proclamation.

Through community-based efforts, the Donald Trump Administration is strengthening the support systems that keep our young people free from drugs—including helping more school districts safely return students to the classroom.



Read the Proclamation on National Substance Abuse Prevention Month

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020

