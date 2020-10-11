|
|
|
|
First Lady Melania Trump on Substance Abuse Prevention
Washington, D.C. – October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump Administration are committed to a nationwide effort to break the hold of addiction.
To fight opioid misuse, a growing epidemic when President Donald Trump took office, the President declared a Public Health Emergency in 2017 and signed the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act into law. His Administration also strengthened the Drug‑Free Communities program, which offers grants to prevent youth substance abuse.
Amid the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it is especially important to be aware of how prolonged isolation can affect mental health and result in the misuse of both legal and illegal substances.
Through community-based efforts, the Donald Trump Administration is strengthening the support systems that keep our young people free from drugs—including helping more school districts safely return students to the classroom.
|
|
