First Lady Melania Trump on Substance Abuse Prevention

October 10, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump Administration are committed to a nationwide effort to break the hold of addiction.
 
“This month, we pause to remember the lives lost to addiction, and recommit to protecting all Americans—particularly our nation’s young people—from the devastating effects drugs can have on them and their loved ones,” the President wrote in his proclamation.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump

To fight opioid misuse, a growing epidemic when President Donald Trump took office, the President declared a Public Health Emergency in 2017 and signed the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act into law. His Administration also strengthened the Drug‑Free Communities program, which offers grants to prevent youth substance abuse.
 
Amid the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it is especially important to be aware of how prolonged isolation can affect mental health and result in the misuse of both legal and illegal substances.

Through community-based efforts, the Donald Trump Administration is strengthening the support systems that keep our young people free from drugs—including helping more school districts safely return students to the classroom.
 
Read the Proclamation on National Substance Abuse Prevention Month


