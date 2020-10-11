American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up with over 15 organizations to host largest multi-state summer Blood Drive

Nashville, TN – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 20 organizations are urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by rolling up a sleeve at its largest multi-state blood drive October 12th-16th, 2020 in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL.

With the help of eligible blood donors, the organizations hope to collect 865 blood donations to meet an urgent need for blood and provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt and one foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.

“Breast cancer and other cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “In an ongoing effort to meet health needs in our communities amid this coronavirus pandemic, the Preds are stepping up during an urgent need for blood donors and blood drive hosts, and we’re extremely grateful for their continued partnership and support.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation hosted an inaugural multi-state blood drive with more than 15 organizations throughout Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL in August, which collected 982 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are urgently needed at the Nashville Predators drive October 12th-16th.

This drive comes as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities and Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 Coronavirus antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities October 12th-16th

Monday, October 12th, 2020

American Legion Post 19

812 Nashville Highway 31

North Columbia, TN 38401

1:00pm-6:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am–3:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am–2:00pm

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks

719 Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

9:00am–2:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter

129 West Fowlkes Street, Ste 100

Franklin, TN 37064

1:00pm-6:00pm

Faith Lutheran Church

1655 Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Noon to 6:00pm

Ashland City Church of Christ

110 Cumberland Street

Ashland City, TN 37015

11:00am–4:00pm

The Inn at Opryland

2401 Music Valley Drive

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am–3:00pm

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020

American Red Cross Chapter

1399 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

10:00am–3:00pm

First Baptist Shelbyville

304 East Depot Street

Shelbyville, TN 37160

1:00pm–6:00pm

Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt

2613 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

Noon to 6:00pm

Gordon Jewish Community Center

801 Percy Warner Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37205

Noon-5:00pm

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross

4115 South Access Road

Chattanooga, TN 37406

10:00am–3:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

East Tennessee American Red Cross

6921 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37909

1:00pm-6:00pm

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am-4:30pm

Thursday, October 15th, 2020

Gallatin Civic Center

210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am–3:00pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter

129 West Fowlkes Street, Ste 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00am–3:00pm

Jackson Center

6001 Moquin Drive NW

Huntsville, AL 35806

10:00am–4:00pm

Church Street Church of Christ

305 West Church Street

Lewisburg, TN 37091

Noon–5:00pm

YMCA Dickson

225 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

Noon–6:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am-2:00pm

First United Methodist Church

212 Waterloo Street

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

10:00am-3:00pm

Albany Community Center

200 North Spring Street

Albany, KY 42602

11:00am–4:00pm

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

11:00am–4:00pm

Friday, October 16th, 2020

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am–2:00pm

Putnam County Library

50 East Broad Street

Cookeville, TN 38501

11:00am–4:00pm

Gold’s Gym Smyrna

567 South Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

1:00pm-7:00pm

Celebration Lutheran Church

3425 North Mount Juliet Road

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

10:00am–3:00pm

Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church

516 Franklin Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

1:00pm-6:00pm

The Element Nashville

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am–3:00pm

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

