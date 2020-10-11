Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up with over 15 organizations to host largest multi-state summer Blood Drive

American Red CrossNashville, TN – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 20 organizations are urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by rolling up a sleeve at its largest multi-state blood drive October 12th-16th, 2020 in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL.

With the help of eligible blood donors, the organizations hope to collect 865 blood donations to meet an urgent need for blood and provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.  

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt and one foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.

“Breast cancer and other cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “In an ongoing effort to meet health needs in our communities amid this coronavirus pandemic, the Preds are stepping up during an urgent need for blood donors and blood drive hosts, and we’re extremely grateful for their continued partnership and support.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation hosted an inaugural multi-state blood drive with more than 15 organizations throughout Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL in August, which collected 982 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are urgently needed at the Nashville Predators drive October 12th-16th.

This drive comes as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities and Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 Coronavirus antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus postpone donation.

 


 

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities October 12th-16th

Monday, October 12th, 2020

American Legion Post 19
812 Nashville Highway 31
North Columbia, TN 38401

1:00pm-6:00pm

 

Sumner Regional Medical Center
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am–2:00pm

 

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks
719 Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204

9:00am–2:00pm

 


 

Clarksville American Red Cross
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

 

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
129 West Fowlkes Street, Ste 100
Franklin, TN 37064

1:00pm-6:00pm

 

Faith Lutheran Church
1655 Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087

Noon to 6:00pm

 

Ashland City Church of Christ
110 Cumberland Street
Ashland City, TN 37015

11:00am–4:00pm

 

The Inn at Opryland
2401 Music Valley Drive
Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020

American Red Cross Chapter
1399 Madison Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104

10:00am–3:00pm

 


 

First Baptist Shelbyville
304 East Depot Street
Shelbyville, TN 37160

1:00pm–6:00pm

 

Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt
2613 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203

Noon to 6:00pm

 

Gordon Jewish Community Center
801 Percy Warner Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37205

Noon-5:00pm

 

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross
4115 South Access Road
Chattanooga, TN 37406

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Clarksville American Red Cross
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

 

 

East Tennessee American Red Cross
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909

1:00pm-6:00pm

 

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am-4:30pm

 

Thursday, October 15th, 2020

Gallatin Civic Center
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
129 West Fowlkes Street, Ste 100
Franklin, TN 37064

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Jackson Center
6001 Moquin Drive NW
Huntsville, AL 35806

10:00am–4:00pm

 

Church Street Church of Christ
305 West Church Street
Lewisburg, TN 37091

Noon–5:00pm

 


 

YMCA Dickson
225 Henslee Drive
Dickson, TN 37055

Noon–6:00pm

 

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am-2:00pm

 

First United Methodist Church
212 Waterloo Street
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

10:00am-3:00pm

 

Albany Community Center
200 North Spring Street
Albany, KY 42602

11:00am–4:00pm

 

Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Way
Brentwood, TN 37027

11:00am–4:00pm

 

Friday, October 16th, 2020

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am–2:00pm

 

 

Putnam County Library
50 East Broad Street
Cookeville, TN 38501

11:00am–4:00pm

 

Gold’s Gym Smyrna
567 South Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167

1:00pm-7:00pm

 

Celebration Lutheran Church
3425 North Mount Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122

10:00am–3:00pm

 

Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church
516 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN 37027

1:00pm-6:00pm

 

The Element Nashville
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am–3:00pm

 


How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.


