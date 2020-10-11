|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up with over 15 organizations to host largest multi-state summer Blood Drive
Nashville, TN – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 20 organizations are urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by rolling up a sleeve at its largest multi-state blood drive October 12th-16th, 2020 in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL.
With the help of eligible blood donors, the organizations hope to collect 865 blood donations to meet an urgent need for blood and provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt and one foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.
“Breast cancer and other cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “In an ongoing effort to meet health needs in our communities amid this coronavirus pandemic, the Preds are stepping up during an urgent need for blood donors and blood drive hosts, and we’re extremely grateful for their continued partnership and support.”
The Nashville Predators Foundation hosted an inaugural multi-state blood drive with more than 15 organizations throughout Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL in August, which collected 982 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are urgently needed at the Nashville Predators drive October 12th-16th.
This drive comes as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities and Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 Coronavirus antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities October 12th-16th
Monday, October 12th, 2020
American Legion Post 19
1:00pm-6:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center
10:00am–3:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Light Hall
8:00am–2:00pm
Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks
9:00am–2:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
10:30am-4:30pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
1:00pm-6:00pm
Faith Lutheran Church
Noon to 6:00pm
Ashland City Church of Christ
11:00am–4:00pm
The Inn at Opryland
10:00am–3:00pm
Tuesday, October 13th, 2020
American Red Cross Chapter
10:00am–3:00pm
First Baptist Shelbyville
1:00pm–6:00pm
Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt
Noon to 6:00pm
Gordon Jewish Community Center
Noon-5:00pm
Wednesday, October 14th, 2020
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross
10:00am–3:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
10:30am-4:30pm
East Tennessee American Red Cross
1:00pm-6:00pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
10:30am-4:30pm
Thursday, October 15th, 2020
Gallatin Civic Center
10:00am–3:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
10:00am–3:00pm
Jackson Center
10:00am–4:00pm
Church Street Church of Christ
Noon–5:00pm
YMCA Dickson
Noon–6:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall
8:00am-2:00pm
First United Methodist Church
10:00am-3:00pm
Albany Community Center
11:00am–4:00pm
Brentwood Library
11:00am–4:00pm
Friday, October 16th, 2020
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall
8:00am–2:00pm
Putnam County Library
11:00am–4:00pm
Gold’s Gym Smyrna
1:00pm-7:00pm
Celebration Lutheran Church
10:00am–3:00pm
Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1:00pm-6:00pm
The Element Nashville
10:00am–3:00pm
How to donate blood
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
SectionsNews
TopicsAahland City TN, American Red Cross, Antibodies, Blood Drive, Bowling Green KY, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Brentwood TN, cancer, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, cookeville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dickson Tn, Franklin TN, Gallatin-TN, Huntsville AL, Knoxville TN, Lawrenceburg-TN, Lebanon TN, Lewsburg TN, Madison Street, memphis tn, Mount Juliet TN, Nashville, Nashville Predators, Nashville Predators Foundation, Nashville TN, North Columbia TN, Predators, Shelbyville TN, Smyrna TN, Tennessee, The Inn at Opryland, Vanderbilt Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed