Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,892 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, October 11th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Sunday, October 11th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 204,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,892 cases from Saturday’s 202,956 There have been 2,642 (+8) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

TWENTY THREE new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 3,491. There has been forty nine (+1) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been SIXTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,368. There have been thirty nine deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 890. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

Four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,419. There has been seventeen deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 350. There has been thirteen deaths in Houston County due to the virus. Three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 359. There has been nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 340. There has been four deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been THIRTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 1,043. There have been twenty four deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 692. There has been ten deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been F O U R T E E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 282. There has been five deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

There have been TWENTY SEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 1,543. There have been nineteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 28,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 174 cases from Saturday’s 28,120 There have been 321 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 7,745,951 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 56,593 cases in 24 hours from Saturday’s 7,689,358. There have now been 214,641 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 634 deaths from Saturday’s 214,007.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 313KB)

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

