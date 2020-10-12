Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Hopkinsville Community College recognizes students on Summer 2020 Dean’s List, President’s List

Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 151 full and part-time students for their academic achievement. 

Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List. 

Dean and President's Lists

While student’s who have earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) for academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List. 

Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) qualify for the part-time Dean’s List. 

While student’s who have earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) qualify for the part-time President’s List. 

The summer 2020 semester list consists of 99 Kentucky residents, 43 Tennessee residents and 9 residents from outside the region. 

Below are the full-time Dean and President’s List recipients, arranged alphabetically by cities of residence. The President’s List honorees are denoted by an asterisk next to their names. 

Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –

Clarksville, TN: Konkrasang, Misty; Plona, Martyna; *Short, Emily 

Olmstead, KY: Berry, Abigayle 

Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List – 

Adams, TN: *Hudkins, Magdalena 

Almo, KY: *Mcguire, Adam 

Aubrey, TX: *Gobin, Krystal 

Beaverton, OR: Brice, Stephen 

Cadiz, KY: Brooks, Amanda; Camacho, William; Darnall, Chasity; Frazier, Derek; Guinn, Lauren; Hall, Abigail; Sulfridge, Grayson 

Carthage, KY: Alfonso, Casandra 

Cerulean, KY: Fiese, Bruce; Gresham, Kayla; Jones, Hope; Wadlington, Constance 

Clarksville, TN: *Arzaga, Jesus; Barksdale, Maria; Bell, Chandler; *Beuch, Somer; Blair, Davena; Britt, Morgan; *Caceres, Gabriela; *Chomba, Verina; Cook, Aaron; Dent, Chandra; Deom, Jacob; Foody, Jason; Higuchi, Julia; *Hinkle, Michael, Holcomb, Barbara; Holt, Davina; Ignacio, Francesca; Jenkins, Cheryl; Kemp, Katelynn; *Lamsal, Swastika, Long, Megan; Lovincy, Araminta; Lusch, Kelly; Martini, Dana; Maxwell, Kimberly; Morris, Karen; Okuzor, Lfeoma; Quinones, Marcos; Rankin, Shirley; Riley, Alexandra; *Rodriguez, Melissa; Rush, Jennifer; Sadler-Riddle, Mikayla; Shaw, Miika; Smith, Giavonni; Stiles, Daniella; Thompson, Lynda; Webb, Taylor; Wessels, Kaitlyn; Yohe, Caroline; Zayaslopez, Angel 

Clifty, KY: Mcgehee, Laura 

Colorado Springs, CO: *Ledezma, Veronica; *Rogers, Rebecca 

Crofton, KY: Dargon, Lauren; Robertson, Kevin Waylon; Rudolph, Christopher 

Dawson Springs, KY: Kempf, Nicholas; Martin, Makayla 

Delray Beach, FL: Morillias, Jean 

El Cajon, CA: *Nuno, Monica 

Elkton, KY: Bright, Kayce; Crafton, Mandi; Davidson, Harli; Knight, Jonathan; Morgan, Kyle; *Morin, Anthony 

Fort Campbell, KY: Agpaoa, Ashley; Brown, Alexis; *Bunn, Winter; Burns, Justin; Crespo, Taryn, *Flynn, Michael; Fuentes, Elise; Holt, Holly; King, Magan; Maldonado, Joshua; Matthews, Jillian; Moyervilla, Savanna; Patterson, Jamie; Powell, Vivien; Romero, Andrez; Salazar, Joyce; Shaw, Renee; Wisely, Tara; Robinson, Jhordan 

Greenville, KY: Dukes, Thomas; Ninis, Joshua 

Guthrie, KY: Sawyers, Addye 

Hopkinsville, KY: Ancil, Brooke; Baker, Sarah; Barton, Amanda; Cantrell, Alexis; Catlett, Asjion; Coleman, Tayler; Cooper, Leanne; Cusano, Melissa; *Dossett, Taylor; Fish, Mallory; Gilford, Brittany; Hall, Sylvia; Harmon, Timothy; Hight, Lantana; *Hodge, Krista; Joiner, Ira; Knight, Kylee; Ladd, Simon; Lanning, Kristia; Matlock, John; Mattarazzo, Esmeralda; McWaters, Randal; Moore, Brian-Paul; Ragsdale, Ethan; Rodriguez, Daniel; *Smith, Amanda; Stokes, Amanda; *Sunderhaus, Laura; Turner, Shaylea; *Vanness, Nanette; Venditto, Lisette; Wallace, Rayln; Watkins, Tanishia; *Whitaker, Mollie Grace; White, Jordan 

LaFayette, KY: Lovato, Vanessa 

Lewisburg, KY: *Johnson, Alexandria 

Murray, KY: Pearsall, Jordan 

Oak Grove, KY: Graddy, Kyler; Hoag, Scott; Holbrook, Sierra; Mcgrane, Christopher; Scherle, Claire; Turner, Jamirra 

Pembroke, KY: Combs, Katie; Escobar-Diaz, Jhon; Jenkins, Grace 

Princeton, KY: Armstrong, Amanda; Cotton, William 

Rex, GA: Speeid, Shantel 

Silver Spring, MD: Ali, Masroor 

Trenton, KY: Hampton, Peyton 

AboutHopkinsville Community College 

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu. 

 


