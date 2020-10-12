|
Hopkinsville Community College recognizes students on Summer 2020 Dean’s List, President’s List
Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) spring semester Dean and President’s Lists recognized 151 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.
Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.
While student’s who have earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) for academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.
Part-time students who have earned at least a cumulative 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 15 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding MA 108) qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.
While student’s who have earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental) qualify for the part-time President’s List.
The summer 2020 semester list consists of 99 Kentucky residents, 43 Tennessee residents and 9 residents from outside the region.
Below are the full-time Dean and President’s List recipients, arranged alphabetically by cities of residence. The President’s List honorees are denoted by an asterisk next to their names.
Full-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –
Clarksville, TN: Konkrasang, Misty; Plona, Martyna; *Short, Emily
Olmstead, KY: Berry, Abigayle
Part-time Students Achieving Dean and *President’s List –
Adams, TN: *Hudkins, Magdalena
Almo, KY: *Mcguire, Adam
Aubrey, TX: *Gobin, Krystal
Beaverton, OR: Brice, Stephen
Cadiz, KY: Brooks, Amanda; Camacho, William; Darnall, Chasity; Frazier, Derek; Guinn, Lauren; Hall, Abigail; Sulfridge, Grayson
Carthage, KY: Alfonso, Casandra
Cerulean, KY: Fiese, Bruce; Gresham, Kayla; Jones, Hope; Wadlington, Constance
Clarksville, TN: *Arzaga, Jesus; Barksdale, Maria; Bell, Chandler; *Beuch, Somer; Blair, Davena; Britt, Morgan; *Caceres, Gabriela; *Chomba, Verina; Cook, Aaron; Dent, Chandra; Deom, Jacob; Foody, Jason; Higuchi, Julia; *Hinkle, Michael, Holcomb, Barbara; Holt, Davina; Ignacio, Francesca; Jenkins, Cheryl; Kemp, Katelynn; *Lamsal, Swastika, Long, Megan; Lovincy, Araminta; Lusch, Kelly; Martini, Dana; Maxwell, Kimberly; Morris, Karen; Okuzor, Lfeoma; Quinones, Marcos; Rankin, Shirley; Riley, Alexandra; *Rodriguez, Melissa; Rush, Jennifer; Sadler-Riddle, Mikayla; Shaw, Miika; Smith, Giavonni; Stiles, Daniella; Thompson, Lynda; Webb, Taylor; Wessels, Kaitlyn; Yohe, Caroline; Zayaslopez, Angel
Clifty, KY: Mcgehee, Laura
Colorado Springs, CO: *Ledezma, Veronica; *Rogers, Rebecca
Crofton, KY: Dargon, Lauren; Robertson, Kevin Waylon; Rudolph, Christopher
Dawson Springs, KY: Kempf, Nicholas; Martin, Makayla
Delray Beach, FL: Morillias, Jean
El Cajon, CA: *Nuno, Monica
Elkton, KY: Bright, Kayce; Crafton, Mandi; Davidson, Harli; Knight, Jonathan; Morgan, Kyle; *Morin, Anthony
Fort Campbell, KY: Agpaoa, Ashley; Brown, Alexis; *Bunn, Winter; Burns, Justin; Crespo, Taryn, *Flynn, Michael; Fuentes, Elise; Holt, Holly; King, Magan; Maldonado, Joshua; Matthews, Jillian; Moyervilla, Savanna; Patterson, Jamie; Powell, Vivien; Romero, Andrez; Salazar, Joyce; Shaw, Renee; Wisely, Tara; Robinson, Jhordan
Greenville, KY: Dukes, Thomas; Ninis, Joshua
Guthrie, KY: Sawyers, Addye
Hopkinsville, KY: Ancil, Brooke; Baker, Sarah; Barton, Amanda; Cantrell, Alexis; Catlett, Asjion; Coleman, Tayler; Cooper, Leanne; Cusano, Melissa; *Dossett, Taylor; Fish, Mallory; Gilford, Brittany; Hall, Sylvia; Harmon, Timothy; Hight, Lantana; *Hodge, Krista; Joiner, Ira; Knight, Kylee; Ladd, Simon; Lanning, Kristia; Matlock, John; Mattarazzo, Esmeralda; McWaters, Randal; Moore, Brian-Paul; Ragsdale, Ethan; Rodriguez, Daniel; *Smith, Amanda; Stokes, Amanda; *Sunderhaus, Laura; Turner, Shaylea; *Vanness, Nanette; Venditto, Lisette; Wallace, Rayln; Watkins, Tanishia; *Whitaker, Mollie Grace; White, Jordan
LaFayette, KY: Lovato, Vanessa
Lewisburg, KY: *Johnson, Alexandria
Murray, KY: Pearsall, Jordan
Oak Grove, KY: Graddy, Kyler; Hoag, Scott; Holbrook, Sierra; Mcgrane, Christopher; Scherle, Claire; Turner, Jamirra
Pembroke, KY: Combs, Katie; Escobar-Diaz, Jhon; Jenkins, Grace
Princeton, KY: Armstrong, Amanda; Cotton, William
Rex, GA: Speeid, Shantel
Silver Spring, MD: Ali, Masroor
Trenton, KY: Hampton, Peyton
AboutHopkinsville Community College
