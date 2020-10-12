Tennessee Wildlife Federation, invites Youth, Parents to Learn How To Hunt This October

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving our state’s wildlife and natural resources, invites Tennessee families to learn how to hunt deer. Six experiences have been announced for October.

First-time or novice deer hunters—or those interested in future experiences around turkey, dove, or fish—can sign up at tnwf.org/interest.

The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program provides engaging, hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman through multi-day, immersive experiences.

For hunters, this includes practical sessions about reading the land and understanding the species to pick the best location, how to create a blind, what to consider to ensure ethical harvesting, safely field dressing the harvest, and more.

Participants are mentored by volunteer Hunt Masters, who are skilled, lifelong hunters and anglers.

Dates, times and locations for upcoming deer hunting experiences in Tennessee:

Near Dover, Tennessee on October 30th, 5:30pm-November 1st, 12:00pm

Near Dunlap, Tennessee on October 30th, 5:30pm – November 1st, 12:00pm

Near Greenfield, Tennessee on October 30th, 5:30pm – November 1st, 12:00pm

Near Jackson, Tennessee on October 30th, 5:30pm – November 1st, 12:00pm

Near Jackson, Tennessee on October 31st, 10:00am-November 12:00pm

Near Jonesborough, Tennessee on October 30th, 5:30pm – November 1st, 12:00pm

“If you’re interested in learning to hunt or fish but don’t know a sportsman, getting started can be hard,” said John Worthen, director of programs for the Federation. “Hunting and Fishing Academy provides beginner outdoorsmen and women experienced mentors who serve as a resource long after their Academy experience.”

In addition to gaining proficiency in hunting and fishing, participants will have opportunities to learn core outdoor recreation skills such as campsite selection and set up, orienteering with a compass, and the principles of “leave no trace” outdoorsmanship.

Participants will leave the experience with all of the basic skills and knowledge needed to go again on their own.

Parents and guardians aren’t just present during these excursions. They are participants, learning and doing right alongside their child so they are prepared to lead your family into the great outdoors.

The cost to attend a Hunting and Fishing Academy experience depends on the duration and covers all of the equipment you will need, meals, and lodging. Scholarships are available for participants who wish to attend an Academy experience but are unable to pay the full amount.

Get started at tnwf.org/interest.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

