Austin Peay State University Volleyball to hold public Red-Black intrasquad, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s fans hungry to see the Governors in action will get a reprieve when the APSU Volleyball team hosts a Red-Black intrasquad 6:00pm, Friday, October 16th, 2020, at the Dunn Center.

The event will be open, free of charge, to the public and all gates will open at 5:00pm

Fans are requested to enter the following gates:

Gate B (Second Floor, Robb Street side, student entrance)

Gate C (Second Floor, Robb Street side)

Gate D (First Floor, for handicap and elevator access)

Gates E & F (Drane Street behind Dunn Center, 2nd Floor)

Seating will be limited to the second floor of the Dunn Center and only 25 percent of the seating will be available with fans required to maintain social distancing. All spectators in attendance must wear a mask upon entry and at all times while inside the facility. Austin Peay State University will make hand sanitizer available at specially marked locations inside the Dunn Center.

Governors fans using wheelchairs will be seated on the first floor nearest Gate D and may not leave the designated area. Otherwise, no fans will be permitted on the court before, during or after the intrasquad event.

Austin Peay State University head coach Taylor Mott will present her 2020 volleyball team at the event. This season’s squad has a well-regarded freshman class of five joining 10 returnees from a team that finished 9-7 in OVC play last season.

Among the returnees, senior outside hitter Brooke Moore, a two-time Second Team All-OVC selection, seeks to build on a career that has already seen her post 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in three seasons. In addition, senior outside hitter Chloe Stitt returns after a career-best 305-kill effort in 2020 that was second-best among the Govs hitters.

Austin Peay State University athletics also will have a marketing table available during the game, providing information for fans. There also will be in-game promotions throughout the event. Fans are encouraged to download the LetsGoPeay app on their favorite device to stay up-to-date on their favorite Governors sports.

