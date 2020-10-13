Austin Peay State University waives ACT, SAT, GRE tests for 2021 Summer, Fall Admission

Clarksville, TN – It’s now easier than ever to apply to Austin Peay State University (APSU). That’s because the University is again waiving standardized test requirements – the ACT, SAT and GRE – for any student applying for undergraduate or graduate admission for the summer and fall 2021 terms.

Austin Peay State University adopted this test-optional admission policy earlier this year because of the many challenges potential students faced during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“During these challenging times, students don’t need the added stress of worrying about these tests in order to enroll in college,” Dr. Maria Cronley, APSU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said.

“We’re excited for these students to become Governors, and we’re removing the obstacles that might prevent them from applying and succeeding at Austin Peay State University. It’s never been easier to become a Gov,” stated Cronley.

Potential students still need to meet the University’s other admission requirements, such as having a 2.75 high school GPA or higher. That information is available at www.apsu.edu/admissions/applicant/admission-requirements. Information on graduate admission is available at www.apsu.edu/grad-studies/apply-admission.

Austin Peay State University also offers several scholarships to incoming students, and that information is available at www.apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php.

To apply for admission at Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

