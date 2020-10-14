Downtown @ Sundown features Good Rockin’ Tonight for final 2020 Concert this Friday

Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, October 16th, 2020, Good Rockin’ Tonight will perform at the Downtown Commons for the final concert of 2020. The Downtown @ Sundown concert will take place on the lawn from 7:00pm-10:00pm.

Good Rockin’ Tonight is a 1950’s Rock and Rockabilly Tribute that features professional Nashville musicians who perform the most influential songs in Rock and Roll history.

The band covers the songs of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eddie Cochran, Roy Orbison and more with excited energy and musical accuracy.

Good Rockin Tonight also recently recorded a live album, due out soon at the Legendary Sun Records in Memphis where Rock n Roll was created.

The concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come and bring family, friends and their own chairs and blankets. Families and friends are asked to stay with the group they entered the park with to allow for social distancing. There will be a central entrance at the corner of Second Street and Legion Street where temperatures will be checked before entering. Everyone will be required to wear masks as they enter the park. Coolers and pets are prohibited at the concert.

This year’s Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are presented by title sponsors TriStar Beverage of Clarksville (Bud Light and Essentia,) and F&M Bank. Airborne Disposal is an additional sponsor for the concerts.

Beverages will be sold on site. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and as always there are a variety of food venues to choose from in the downtown area before and during the concert. Downtown Commons t-shirts will also be given away throughout the evening.

For questions, contact *protected email* .

