Marsha Blackburn says Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an Eminently Qualified Legal Superstar

Washington, D.C. – This morning, Tuesday, October 12th, 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Fox and Friends to discuss Day One of the hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and what to expect as Day Two begins.

Last night, Senators Blackburn and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first two Republican women to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the first podcast in a special series called, “Perspectives: The Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.”

On Democrats’ claims that Judge Barrett’s Confirmation will turn back the clock to a time “when it was acceptable to discriminate against women in the workplace”

“It was condescending. It was meant to diminish and belittle her. It was very paternalistic. It was disrespectful, and I think, Senator Leahy, this is just not the truth. We all talk about an eminently qualified, successful legal super star, and Ainsley, she has earned the right. She has earned the right to be where she is.”

