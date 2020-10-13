Montgomery County Commissioner David Harper Endorses Wendy J. Davis

Montgomery County, TN – It is my pleasure to formally announce my support for Wendy Davis on her bid to be the next Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk.

Wendy is far and away the best qualified person for this job. She has worked in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office since 1996 and has served as Chief Deputy in the office since 2002. Wendy’s experience gives her the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to operate the Circuit Court Clerk’s office at the highest standards of proficiency and excellence.

I voted to select Wendy as the interim Circuit Court Clerk this past August, based on her unmatched qualifications and her outstanding record of service to Montgomery County.

Wendy has been an immediate success since her transition into the interim role. She embodies the commitment and professionalism that we should expect from all of our public servants.

Please join me this upcoming election as I cast my vote to keep Wendy Davis as our Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk.

Respectfully,

David L. Harper, Montgomery County Commissioner, District 15

