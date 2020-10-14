Austin Peay State University’s Lisa Varytimidis tabbed for role on the Division I Women’s Soccer Committee

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Senior Woman Administrator Lisa Varytimidis has been named to the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee, effective immediately with a term running until 2024.

The NCAA, in its capacity as the governing body of college athletics, has standing committees for every recognized NCAA sport, whose purpose is to develop policies and procedures governing the administration and conduct of their respective championships. T

he NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences.

Association-wide committees are comprised of individuals from all three divisions and consider issues that affect the NCAA across all divisions. In addition, each division has a committee structure in place that addresses issues from a divisional perspective.

“Over the years my interest and knowledge of the sport has grown and it’s been nice to see the popularity of women’s soccer on the youth, high school, collegiate and professional level develop and grow,” Varytimidis said. “Sitting on this committee will continue to enhance my knowledge of the game and assist me as an administrator to help elevate the game on a collegiate level.”

“It’s important that we protect the student-athlete experience and well-being, while at the same time allowing the voices and concerns of our coaches to be heard. This opportunity will allow me to affect change at the highest level in a sport that may at times appear to be overshadowed by other major revenue generating fall sports.”

“I am honored to be selected and look forward to representing Austin Peay State University and the Ohio Valley Conference and in this capacity. This provides me the opportunity to affect continued growth in Division I women’s soccer, protect the student-athlete experience and protect the integrity of the sport.”

Due to COVID-19, the in-person meeting requirements have been waived until at least the bracket selections for the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships in April and in Cary, North Carolina for the Women’s College Cup, May 13th-17th.

Varytimidis joins Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison (Division I Competition Oversight Committee) in representing APSU among the NCAA’s governing body of committees.

“Congratulations to Lisa!” Harrison said. “This is a great opportunity for her and Austin Peay State University Athletics. She is a great representative of our department, a passionate administrator and phenomenal ambassador of the student athlete experience. It is nice to have another member of our staff participating in intercollegiate athletics on a national level.”

