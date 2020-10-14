Clarksville area Pets of the Week for October 14th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of October 14th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Deebee is a handsome young male boxer. He is neutered and his vaccinations are up to date. This boy is very sweet and loves people.

Ruby is an adult female domestic short hair with beautiful markings. She is vetted and spayed. Ruby loves to be petted, especially on the back of her head.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Gunner is a 4-year-old, 55-pound neutered male pit bull terrier. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with children and other dogs. He has not been observed around cats, but he may do fine with proper introduction. Gunner is an energetic young dog who would enjoy lots of walks and play time. This handsome boy loves people.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Cloud is a 4-year-old male domestic short hair who was surrendered by his owner due to serious health issues. He is alert and curious in exploring his new surroundings. His almost all white coat features the striking markings typical of Turkish Van cats. He is used to being around other cats and is comfortable with people. Cloud is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Glamour is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female tabby. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Glamour is a very loving cat. She likes to hang-out with you, interrupted by some play time and a nap.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier. He is fully vetted, house trained, and graduated from socialization and obedience training. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Brutus is an 8-month-old, neutered male Australian cattle dog/blue heeler with beautiful markings. He is house trained and would do best with older children due to his herding instinct. Brutus is very intelligent, loves to play, and loves to please his people.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Kojack is a male Australian shepherd puppy. He is crate trained and almost house trained. He is playful with large and small dogs and is inquisitive about cats, but shows no aggression. He has a quiet disposition and is like a little shadow when you are walking around the house or the yard. Kojack knows basics commands and is very content with snuggling on the couch.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

LoJaxx is a handsome 4-year-old shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. He loves his people but wants to be the alpha dog and would do best with a female if there are other dogs the home. LoJaxx is super smart and will learn commands quickly.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

