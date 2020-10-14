Clarksville Police request help identifying pair of Shoplifters

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals: a female and a male, that have been involved in a couple of shoplifting incidents that occurred yesterday, Monday, October 12th, 2020 and today.

They are traveling in a Black 2004 Acura MDX (Tn: 9T7-0S9).

This vehicle has been reported as stolen from Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information please call the Clarksville Police Department.

You can also call the Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

