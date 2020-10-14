|
Nashville State Community College Foundation receives $392,860 to Help Students
Nashville, TN – The Nashville State Community College Foundation has been awarded $392,860 through the Tennessee Community CARES Program to aid the College’s COVID-19 Coronavirus response efforts to support students.
“We love our students and work to support them on a daily basis in so many ways,” said Lauren Bell, executive director, of Nashville State Community College Foundation.
“This funding allows the College to step up in an even bigger way to meet student needs,” Bell stated.
Earlier this summer, Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Department of Human Services, and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group launched the Tennessee Community CARES Program, through funds appropriated by Congress as a response to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Nashville State Community College Foundation applied and was awarded the nearly $400,000 grant, which is being administered by the United Way of Greater Nashville through the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Funds were granted to the Nashville State Community College Foundation to support students, specifically for:
