TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for Koraleigh Simon, Kayson Jones

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Erwin Police Department for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones.

Koraleigh is a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, 3’0″ tall and 50lbs. Kayson is a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 3’6″ tall and 76lbs.

Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen in Erwin, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. Koraleigh and Kayson may be with Jason Simon.

Jason Simon is wanted by the Erwin Police Department for Kidnapping.

If you have seen Koraleigh Simon, Kayson Jones, or Jason Simon or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND, or Erwin Police Department at 423.743.1870.

Koraleigh Simon

Name: Koraleigh Simon

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 50 lbs

Kayson Jones

Name: Kayson Jones Age: 6

Sex: Male

Race: White

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Height: 3’6″

Weight: 76lbs

