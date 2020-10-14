Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Office releases Statement Regarding COVID-19 Exposure

|
Nashville, TN – Today, Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office released the following statement:
“Today, a member of the Governor’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice.”
“Governor’s Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time. The regularly scheduled, in-person press briefing will be canceled and Gov. Lee will provide an update to reporters by phone this afternoon with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.”
