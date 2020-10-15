|
American Heart Association gives tips for Blood Pressure Management
World Hypertension Day, Saturday, October 17th
Dallas, TX – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, and about 75% of those with high blood pressure don’t have it under control.
High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke and the most significant controllable risk factor for these conditions. It is also a contributing factor for worst outcomes for people contracting COVID-19 Coronavirus.
That’s why the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives is observing World Hypertension Day, October 17th, 2020 by providing information and tools to help Americans reduce and control their blood pressure.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for you to pay attention to your blood pressure, know your numbers, work with your healthcare provider to control your levels and manage your risks. Lowering your blood pressure is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk of having a heart attack or stroke,” said Mitchell S. V. Elkind, M.D., M.S., FAHA, FAAN, president of the American Heart Association and professor of neurology and epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City.
Manage your blood pressure, control it, and live longer. Small changes can make a big difference in managing your blood pressure:
The American Heart Association’s efforts to improve healthy choices related to living with high blood pressure is proudly supported by TYLENOL.
For more information visit Heart.org/bptools.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century.
Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1.800.AHA.USA1.
