Tennessee Titans play rival Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (4-0) vs. Houston Texans (1-4)

Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and for the second time in franchise history, host the AFC South rival Houston Texans (1-4) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 18th, 2020.

The Titans will have a short week to prepare for the Texans after hosting the Buffalo Bills last week in the franchise’s first ever Tuesday contest. The matchup was changed from Sunday to Tuesday due to the Titans’ COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak following their Week 3 trip to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Titans’ original Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to October 25th, their original bye date.

At the time of the Bills game, the Titans had eight players on their reserve/COVID-19 lists, including five from their active/inactive roster and three from their practice squad.

At the outbreak’s peak, there were a total of 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 lists.

This week marks the Titans’ second consecutive game hosting fans at Nissan Stadium.

Ticket sales to season ticket members were limited to 15 percent of the venue’s normal capacity.

The number of fans allowed this season has the potential to increase to 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity under current U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at tennesseetitans.com/safestadium.

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel, analyst Rich Gannon and reporter Jay Feely.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Bill Rosinski and analyst Chad Brown will have the call.

Titans Fight Through Adversity For 4-0 Start

Last week the Titans and Bills put on the NFL’s second Tuesday game since 1946 and the first one since a snowstorm forced the Philadelphia Eagles to host the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, December 28th, 2010.

Positive COVID-19 Coronavirus test results forced the Titans to close their headquarters, Saint Thomas Sports Park, on Tuesday, September 29th, and the facility did not reopen until Saturday, October 10th. Following three days of in-person activities, the Titans took the field against the previously unbeaten Bills and won convincingly, 42-16.

The Titans scored 21 points off three turnovers by the Bills, sparked by cornerback Malcolm Butler’s two interceptions and 97 total return yards.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 75 percent of his passes (21-of-28) for 195 yards with three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. He found wide receiver A.J. Brown for one touchdown pass and tight end Jonnu Smith for two more.

Running back Derrick Henry added two touchdown runs, giving him consecutive games with a pair of rushing scores.

About the Houston Texans

The Texans opened the 2020 campaign with four consecutive losses. Then, on October 5th, the club parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien and promoted Romeo Crennel to interim head coach.

The 73-year-old Crennel, who attended Western Kentucky University, began the season as the team’s associate head coach. Last week when the Texans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, be became the oldest NFL head coach of all-time. The Texans won by a final score of 30-14, earning their first victory of the season.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in his fourth NFL season. In Week 2, he became the first player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his first 40 games. In 2019, he became the NFL’s first player to notch consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics