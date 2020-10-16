|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
BBB Warns of Medicare Enrollment Cons
Nashville, TN – Medicare open enrollment period has started and Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Middle TN and Southern KY warning the public to be cautious this year.
With many changes and new technologies being introduced to daily life because of COVID-19 Coronavirus, it is more important than ever to stay updated on how the Medicare open enrollment period works.
“We have been getting calls for the past month about unrequested communication from so-called Medicare Advisors,” says Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Middle TN and Southern KY.
“The goal with most Medicare scams during the open enrollment period is to gain personal information.” Householder stated.
However, someone representing Medicare will only call and ask for personal information in the following situations:
What Medicare representatives cannot do.
During open enrollment, agents and people representing Medicare plans cannot do the following:
For more information, visit www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/help-fight-medicare-fraud/rules-medicare-plans or BBB.org/HealthCareScam
SectionsNews
TopicsBBB, Better Business Bureau, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Medicare, Nashville, Nashville TN, Scam
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed