Last Game between Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans

Nashville, TN – In Week 17 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Houston and secured a playoff berth with a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans.

On Houston’s opening possession, Texans QB AJ McCarron led his team on a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that included first down receptions by TE Jordan Akins, WR Steven Mitchell Jr., and RB Duke Johnson.

Ultimately, Johnson ran into the end zone on a one-yard score for an early 7-0 lead. As the Tennessee offense took the field, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and the offense responded and engineered a quick four-play scoring drive.

Tannehill opened the drive with a 19-yard rush before connecting with WR A.J. Brown for a 51-yard touchdown down the right sideline to tie the game, 7-7.

Later in the first quarter, Tennessee began a 16-play scoring drive to take the lead. WRs Corey Davis and Tajaé Sharpe contributed first down receptions, and RB Derrick Henry added two first downs on the ground.

QB Marcus Mariota entered the game to throw a 24-yard pass to Brown, which not only moved the chains, but also put Brown over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. Ultimately, Tannehill found TE MyCole Pruitt in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Tennessee began the second half in possession of the ball and orchestrated a 78-yard scoring drive that featured 10 straight run plays. Henry accounted for 46 yards on the drive, including a three-yard touchdown plunge to make it a 21-7 game. On the following Houston possession, the Texans responded with a scoring drive to pull within one possession.

The 16-play scoring drive culminated in a one-yard rushing score by McCarron, 21-14. Then on the ensuing Titans possession, Brown made another big play as he caught a 47-yard reception that gave Tennessee the ball at the Houston one-yard line. Henry swiftly ran in a one-yard touchdown to make it a 28-14 game.

In the fourth quarter with 3:30 remaining to play, McCarron attempted a pass but it was intercepted by S Kevin Byard at the Tennessee 15-yard line. The offense took the field and Henry recorded three consecutive carries of five, 23, and four yards, before breaking free for a 53-yard rushing score that secured the victory as well as the NFL’s rushing title.

Tennessee secured a playoff berth after winning a 35-14 division game on the road.

Box Score

Week 17: Titans 35, Texans 14

Sunday, December 29th, 2019 | 3:25pm CT | NRG Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 7 7 7 14 35 Houston 7 0 7 0 14

