FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: October 18th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA issued and immediately implemented a new guidance: Enforcement Policy for Modifications to FDA-Cleared Molecular Influenza and RSV Tests During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency.

Many molecular influenza (flu) viruses and respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) tests require the same critical components as many SARS-CoV-2 molecular assays.

The policy outlined in this guidance aims to help expand access to certain FDA-cleared molecular tests intended for detection and identification of flu viruses, including molecular influenza tests that also detect and identify RSV.

Testing updates:

As of today, 279 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 217 molecular tests, 56 antibody tests, and 6 antigen tests.

