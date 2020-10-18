Marsha Blackburn Report: Amy Coney Barrett is a Legal Superstar

Washington, D.C. – This week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge Barrett demonstrated not only her impeccable credentials, but also her deep commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Under rigorous questioning, Judge Barrett remained poised, and affirmed that she is an originalist and textualist who will “apply the law as written.”

Day One: A Brilliant Jurist

The first day of the confirmation hearings consisted of opening statements by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Judge Barrett became the fifth woman in American history to come before the Committee for a Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Judge Barrett is highly regarded by her colleagues in both the academic and legal fields.

She has also been rated “Well Qualified” by the American Bar Association, which is its highest rating.

Day Two: Upholding The Constitution

I had the opportunity to ask Judge Barrett questions pertaining to her dedication to upholding the Constitution, her tenure as a Notre Dame law professor, and electronic search and surveillance.

Day Three: An Inspiration For All Women

We wrapped up the third day of testimony on Wednesday. While Judge Barrett made it very clear that she has no agenda, those on the other side of the aisle spent valuable time pressing her to critique contentious issues instead of evaluating her qualifications.

I discussed COVID-19 Coronavirus relief, health care, and judicial nominations during my question time. I truly appreciate the depth and breadth of legal understanding in her responses. She is an inspirational role model for American girls and young women.

